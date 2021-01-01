From diabetes apparel
Diabetes Apparel Type 1 Blue Circle T1D Awareness Diabetic Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Awesome graphic for any carb counting, glucose tracking, CGM wearing, type 1 diabetic. Buy this now for the diabetes warrior in your life. Perfect for awareness walks, diabetes camp, diaversaries, or anytime a cool awareness graphic is a must. Buy now for a cool diaversary celebration. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only