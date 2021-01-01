Gubi Tynell 1965 Pendant Light - Color: Matte - Size: 1 light

Bring an elegant addition to your indoor living spaces with the spare lines and refined design of the Tynell 1965 Pendant from Gubi. Created in 1947 by Finnish master craftsman Paavo Tynell and showcased at the famous Finland House in New York, it's emblematic of his simple, modern style, further highlighted by the triangular perforation pattern around the matte-surfaced conical shade. This shade is held at the bottom of a long, slender cable, flaring out to envelop the lamping from the sides, while a frosted glass diffuser below the lamping lends a more serene character to its surroundings. Shape: Bell. Color: Matte. Finish: Soft Black