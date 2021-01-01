Tynell 1965 Pendant Light by Gubi - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (10000006)

The Tynell 1965 Pendant Light by Gubi brings smooth simplicity and modern elegance to its surroundings. A creation from the mind of Finnish designer Paavo Tynell first released in 1947, it was presented at the avant-garde Finland House in New York and hasnt missed a step. The construction is clean and intriguing, showcasing his perfected metal finishing techniques in the matte surfaces of the curved shade, which is suspended from above by a slender cable. The shades surface is also marked by a triple perforation pattern around its exterior, a Tynell signature, while the lamping inside is gentled by an inset diffuser made from frosted glass for a pleasant glow below. Founded in 1967, GUBI is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting, and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grashoppa Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Shape: Bell. Color: Matte. Finish: Soft Black