Tyler Dillon Rectangular Glass 42" x 48" Wall Mirror

Our Omni Mirror is a stunning piece. It has a large rectangular frame made up of multi faceted mirrored bars. Each mirrored panel on the piece is beveled making for the most dazzling displays of light and reflections. The Omni Mirror is a perfect accent piece for an entryway, bathroom, bedroom or any room in your home. D-rings are affixed to the back of the mirror so it is ready to hang right out of the box in either a horizontal or vertical orientation!