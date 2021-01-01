From signature design by ashley

Set of 2 Tyler Creek Upholstered Counter Height Barstools Brown/Black - Signature Design by Ashley

$239.99
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Invite your family into the heart of your home with this upholstered bar stool. Framed back and tapered legs are a sturdy foundation. Black finish is beautifully textured. Heavily woven fabric has a quality feel-good touch. Silvertone nailhead trim is decorative without all the fuss. This is trend-right urban farmhouse style. Signature Design by Ashley is a registered trademark of Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. Pattern: Solid.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com