Signature Design by Ashley Tyler Creek Dining Room Server, Black/Gray

FARMHOUSE DINING SERVER: With spacious storage, lattice design doors and timeless charm, this sideboard sets the stage for fine dining. Timeworn elements keep the well loved aesthetic alive HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Made of wood, engineered wood and veneers in a two tone finish. Designed with 3 doors and 2 cabinets with 2 shelves each TWO TONE FINISH: The planked oak top creates a two tone contrast that's right on trend for lovers of urban farmhouse. This, paired with the textured black finish, makes breakfast and dinner ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions and hardware included. Screwdriver (not included) is needed for full assembly DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget