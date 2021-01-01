Nokia TWS-411 Wireless Earphones Noise Cancelling Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones with Mic Waterproof Sports Headset HIFI Stereo Earbuds

The Bluetooth 5.1 chip brings higher performance, which is fast and stable with low power consumption, effectively avoids signal interference, and does not have to worry about disconnection and pairing troubles. Larege dynamic unit + high tenacity symbol composite diaphragm, equipped with SBC, AAC audio docoding, making the sound effect closer to the original sound, HIFI stereo surround, shocking sound quality. Nokia TWS-411 uses a custom chip with lower latency and lower power consumpiton, when you play games, ensure that you quickly get the enemy's positon in the game. 360° surround sound. Suitable for multiple scenarios-outdoor sports, entertainment at home, travel calls, single earmode or binarual mode both fear comfortable. The headset can listen to music for 9 hours at a time, and it can be used with the charing box for up to 22 hours. Weight per ear is only 5.7g. It is as light as a piece of paper, allowing you to wear it comfortably all day long.