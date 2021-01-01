From c1rca
Two Way Radio CB Ham Radio Hard Leather Holster Handsfree Case with Belt Clip for Motorola GP680 GP360 GP380 MTX8250 GP340 GP380 HT750 HT1250
Advertisement
Adjustable shoulder straps, suitable both men and women The swivel belt loops allow the radio and case to rotate from side to side-providing added comfort for portable users. Hard PU Leather Case with Belt Loop & D-Ring for Non-keypad models These form-fitting carry cases provide access to radio keys, display, PTT, and side connector while protecting the radio. Compatible Models -GP338 GP339 GP680 GP360 GP380 -PTX760 -PRO7450 PRO7350 -MTX8250-LS MTX8250 -HT1250 HT1250-LS+ -GP328 GP338 GP340 GP380 HT750 HT1250