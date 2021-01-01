LR Home Two-Tone Off-White / Blue 17 in. Jute Decorative Storage Basket with Handles

Everyone needs extra storage for their odds and ends, so why not do it in style? Natural jute baskets are a must-have for a variety of spaces in your home. Sturdy jute handles allow you to tote this piece from room to room with ease. These oversized storage baskets allow for multiple items to be stored in one place with their depth and coiled height. This specific addition features colorful hues of dip-dyed baby blue and off-white natural jute fibers in a two-toned color block design. The fun textured tassel provides a pop of color to match the accent coloring. This storage bin works well in modern, coastal, bohemian, farmhouse, and organic homes with its traditional weaving style and contemporary designs. Store away extra pillows, cushions, bedding, comforters, and throws in your bedroom or living room. Placed in an entryway, it can catch all your shoes, coats, and jackets. Organize playrooms and nurseries by storing toys and blankets. Use it as a laundry basket in the bathroom or stylishly store all your towels and washcloths. Tuck your favorite potted plant in it for an eye-catching contrast to glossy green leaves, just don’t forget to place a tray underneath the pot to collect water. Place it in your car to hold sports gear and essentials to avoid items flying around. Color: Off-White / Blue.