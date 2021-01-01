From green tree gallery
Black & Gold Two-Tone Frame - 5" x 3 1/2"
Emphasize your memories! Black & Gold Two-Tone Frame features a block style frame made from smooth plastic. The exterior has a shiny metallic gold finish while the front has a wood-look in a lovely black color. Inside the frame, there is a glass pane and a space to leave a vibrant photo! Details: Length: 3 11/16" Width: 5 13/16" Height: 4 7/16" Frame Size: 5" x 3 1/2" Orientation: Horizontal Or Vertical Includes: 1 - Easel Back