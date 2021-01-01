Two Spanish Verse Chap-Books: Romance de Amadis (C. 1515 19), Juyzio Hallado y Trabado (C. 1510) (Paperback)

A facsimile edition of two probably unique, and undescribed before this books publication in 1969, early sixteenth-century Spanish verse chap-books, printed at Burgos and Salamanca between 1510 and 1520. Mr Norton and Professor Wilson provide a substantial introduction on their literary or bibliographical importance, and a supplementary checklist of Spanish chap-books before 1521. The first of the chap-books has four leaves, and gives important early printed forms of six ballad texts. The second has six leaves and is a nonsense poem. The first is interesting to students of folk-literature; both illustrate the survival of medieval topics and writing styles, and the mingling of oral and printed traditions in early sixteenth-century Spain.