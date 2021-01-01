Set of Two 15" Roma Stripe Outdoor Bistro Chair Cushions - Kensington Garden

Add a bit of comfort and style to your outdoor bistro set with these Bistro Cushions from Kensington Garden. Cushions feature a center circle tack which prevents fill from shifting and bunching, and two string ties to keep cushions securely attached to chairs. Each set includes two 15 inch round chair cushions made from 100percent polyester, UV coated fabric that is fade, stain and water resistant. The cushion's soft polyfiber fill is made from 100percent recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles, and overstuffed for added comfort, strength and durability. A variety of colors and prints are available to enhance your outdoor decor. Overall cushion width: 15 inches Overall cushion depth: 15 inches Overall cushion thickness: 4 inches Pattern: Multi Stripe.