From benjara
Benjara Two Piece Leatherette Upholstered Tufted Sofa Set with Accent Pillows and Steel Feet, White,
This two piece sofa set consists of one loveseat and one sofa. Feature sleek low back design with tufted details all around and stainless steel feet The wooden constructed framework is draped in white leatherette Overall Dimensions: Sofa: 90 inches in Length x 39 inches in Width x 28 inches in Height Loveseat: 74 inches in Length x 29 inches in Width x 38 inches in Height A stylish complete furniture set for modern looking homes Ships in several boxes, may ship separately