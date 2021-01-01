Two-Person Computer Desk With Hutch Storage Shelves

The two-person computer desk has an open shelf for storing books or documents or displaying decorative items. Convenient two-tier open shelves are stored on both sides. Designed as the main rack. A 30-inch high computer desk can provide a spacious room below without any obstacles, and can provide you with ample leg room.Dual workstations can provide interference-free work for 2 people. 94.5 inches long * 23.6 watts, spacious desktop computer for multi-monitor setup or gaming PC.The desktop and shelf made of 6/10 inch thick E1 particleboard provide you with a sturdy desk. The metal tubular frame has a corrosion-resistant powder-coated surface.This elegant retro-style desk combines cemented carbide and dark wood to create a unique and refined charm. The modern minimalist desk is perfect for all family styles.Easy, including accompanying tools and instructions. When properly installed, the non-slip foot pads help eliminate sway or sway, while providing scratch protection for the floor. We provide friendly customer service. Color (Top/Frame): Brown