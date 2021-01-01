Two-Layer Jewelry Box

This compact jewelry case will help you to keep your jewelry and small things in good order with its divided slots. It is a good gift for girls or women. Made of medium density fiberboard and covered with soft lint. Two-layers and removable design provide more space. Earrings, rings, brackets, necklaces can be held. There are 27 compartments for storing your necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, etc. 8 necklace hooks, 12 ring display cases, 8 ear studs & ring cases, 5 long storage slots, 10 watches, and bracelet slots, 1 big storage pouches. The different sizes of the compartment will meet your needs. The second layer is designed with a removable slot, it’s more flexible for use. Finish: Rose