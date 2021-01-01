From two group flag co.
Two Group Flag Co. Garden Flags Multi-Color - Black Jack-o'-Lantern 'Trick or Treat' Double-Sided Outdoor Flag
Black Jack-o'-Lantern 'Trick or Treat' Double-Sided Outdoor Flag. Invite little trick-or-treaters with the spine-tingling design of this illustrated outdoor flag fashioned with double-stitched panels for added durability.Stake not includedFull graphic text: Trick or treat.13'' W x 18.5'' HUV-resistantDouble-sided print100% polyesterHand wash; hang dry