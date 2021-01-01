From laboratorio paravicini
Laboratorio Paravicini - Set Of Two Gemini Ceramic Dessert Plates - Multi
Laboratorio Paravicini - Costanza Paravicini's eponymous homeware label muses on astrology to create this set of two dessert plates, which features a charming pattern representing the zodiac sign Gemini, known for its mutable energy. It's crafted in Italy with a sketch of twins Castor and Pollux, known as the Dioscuri, which is encased in a protective glaze by high-temperature glost firing called Gran Fuoco sulla Terraglia Bianca. Use them to bring a whimsical quality to your next dinner party.