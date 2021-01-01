Two Door Tall Wine Cabinet

A vision of loveliness, a piece of art worthy of a prominent position in your home, this tall two-door Wine Cabinet is all that and so much more. Finished in our enchanting Silvermist Winter Forest, features silver leafing paired with reversed painted delicate branches that glide across the door fronts with elegant grace. Inside, you will find roomy shelves and a pull out drawer, as well as places to store your stemware. A beautiful way to entertain your guests and accessorize your decor!