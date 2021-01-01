Two Circuit L Connector - Left Hand Polarity by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (J2-LLEFT-WT)

The Two Circuit L Connector - Left Hand Polarity from WAC Lighting, is used to join two track sections while making a 90-degree angle turn and can be used to apply power between the joined sections of track. Polarity grooves are determined by the position of the power connector on the track system. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: White