'Two Chickadees' Picture Frame Print

Art is printed on high-quality textured canvas with archival inks. The art is then mounted onto a sturdy mounting board and framed in a hand-crafted reclaimed wood frame. Our reclaimed wood frames are made from real vintage wood which has been salvaged to create a true barn-wood look and feel. By retrieving our wood from only natural resources, no two frames are the same giving each piece in our collection uniqueness and authenticity. Size: 14.5" H x 17.5" W x 1" D