Vacu Vin Twister Corkscrew with Bottle Grip - Black

Features a specially-designed frame that slides effortlessly onto the neck of any wine bottle Frame includes a series of rubber grips that ensure a secure attachment to the bottle The non-stick, stainless steel spiral is inserted into the cork via an opening within the frame Cork is extracted by twisting the spiral mechanism and pulling upwards The frame of the corkscrew is dishwasher safe; the spiral can be easily cleaned with warm water Highly robust - designed for regular and prolonged usage Stylishly packaged - ideal as a gift/present, Weight: 0.551155655 Pounds, Manufacturer: Vacu Vin Inc.