Twist Coffee Table by Cane-line - Color: White (5011AL | P70KW)

The Twist Coffee Table from Cane-line is an elegant addition that works well in both indoor and outdoor settings. byKato, the duo behind the creation of this product, is known for high-quality detailing and craftsmanship, and those qualities are on full display with the Twist Coffee Table. It can stand on its own or work as a series with others, and it is the perfect addition for indoor living rooms and outdoor lounges. Its lightweight powder-coated frame provides the durability necessary for use outside. Cane-line began its journey with the production of high end indoor rattan furniture in 1987. 30 years later, the company has developed into an international company that offers unique, Danish designs for both indoor and outdoor environments. During this time of growth, Cane-line recognized the need for flexible furniture designs that required minimal maintenance and would be able to withstand changing outdoor conditions. As such, improved materials were developed that successfully enhanced the quality and lifespan of their outdoor pieces.Needless to say that while Cane-line strives to continually improve upon their products with the help of carefully selected Danish designers, comfort is not forgotten. As the company's core value and essences revolves around making life comfortable and adding value to life and the familiar spaces reserved for relaxation, the level of comfort meets the quality of the piece. However, the value of comfort doesn't stop at the products; creating comfortable spaces extends to the realm of awareness of their environmental and social impact by reducing the negative effects of production. Cane-line's responsibility adheres to environmental policies while continuously seeking to improve working conditions in the countries they manufacture with, which has earned them international certifications showing their commitment to safeguarding people and the environment.Cane-line's modern outdoor pieces offer comfort and quality without losing site of their worldly responsibilities. With varying styles for their furniture and accessories, great design for an elevated space is guaranteed. Shape: Round. Color: White.