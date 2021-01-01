Twist Basket Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (108100-1006)

The Twin Basket Chandelier from Hubbardton Forge refines, rather than reinvents the classical candlelit chandelier. Wispy hand-forged wrought iron stems flow outward as well as twist at the base of the structure, creating an elegant piece. Incandescent lamps mimicking the flare of a candle, provide warm ambient lighting. It is a piece that pairs perfectly next to a grand or quaint staircase, as well as the focal point in a living room flanked by similarly ornamented furniture. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Silver. Finish: Vintage Platinum, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting