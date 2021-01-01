Kenney Twist & Fit™ No Tools Decorative Tension Shower Curtain Rod, 42-72", Soft Brass

Add a decorative touch to your shower and bathroom with a Kenney Twist & Fit™ No Tools Decorative Tension Shower Curtain Rod. Great for standard and oversized sized bathtubs, this shower rod adjusts from 42 inches to 72 inches wide. The modern, decorative finials will complement your home decor and bathroom aesthetics.The shower rod is made of heavy-duty steel, designed to be both durable and rust-resistant over time. The non-slip, non-scratch decorative finial wall mounts mean no damage to your wall or tile.Twist and Fit™ makes installation easy – without the need for tools. To install, extend against both walls at an angle, twist to lock, and level rod into place.