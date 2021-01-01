Twirla Plastic 2.2 Gallon Swing Top Trash Can

With a hassle-free weighted swing-top lid, Twirla keeps your waste out of sight and out of mind. Twirla can is constructed of durable polypropylene so it’s sturdy and stable which means you don’t have to worry about it toppling over. At the same time, it’s easy to maintain – just wipe it clean with a damp cloth. Its special, weighted, swing-top lid flips back into place quickly and easily making a one-handed operation simple. This trash can is stylish with a modern design that looks great and fits into narrow openings and odd spaces in your home. Twirla measures 10 x 8 x 14 inches (25 x 20 x 10 cm). Finish: Gray