Twirl by Paul Duncan Canvas Art Print

The subtle textures within this piece highlight the richness of the colors in this minimalist abstract print full of clean lines and shapes. Gold lines swirl across the canvas in bold yet casual strokes, edges blurred by texture created by painting with a dry brush technique. Deep blue lines emerge as a circle and semicircle in the corners of the canvas, painted in hasty streaks of color that display a bit of tonal variation and keep the piece from looking flat. Produced with full bleed printing that covers the entirety of the canvas, your new masterpiece is made with state-of-the-art technology that provides museum quality prints. Our print process ensures each piece is produced to showcase the finest details, letting the artwork truly shine. Plus, our expert craftsmanship guarantees a clean and professional look without the need for framing.