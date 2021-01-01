Imagine being able to wash a king size comforter and a full set of bedding in a single load. And just think how much more amazing this would be if you could tackle this tower of laundry 20 minutes faster! Stop imagining…and go for it! LG takes its mega capacity washer and powers it to the max with time-saving TurboWash® technology and the steam cleaning feature that virtually eliminates dirt, wrinkles and odors. Think big. Think LG. LG TWINWash 5.2-cu ft High Efficiency Stackable Steam Cycle Front-Load Washer (Graphite Steel) ENERGY STAR | WM8100HVA