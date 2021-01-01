From vangoddy
Blue Twinkling Lights Christmas Tree Ball Ornament home decor Dog Puppy,Yorkie (ORNDOG404)
Celebrate your holiday season with this twinking light christmas ball hanging ornament. It features six blinking colored lights that lasts approximately 80 hours of continuous use. Ornament measures approximately 3 inches in diameter..Beautiful and Unique Puppy Collection Christmas Ball Ornament. Handcrafted, Shatter Proof, Coated with Gloss Finish, and Topped with a Bow..Ornament features six blinking colored lights that lasts. Handcrafted, Shatter Proof, Coated with Gloss Finish, and Topped with a Bow.Celebrate your love for the feline with this detailed and festive ornament! Made with sturdy new material for durable and long lasting use.⚠ WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), which is known to the State of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.co.gov.Elegantly presented in a beautiful gift box, give the perfect gift this season.Ornament measures approximately 3 inches in diameter