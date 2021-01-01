Twinkle LED Spacing on Wire String Lighting

Needing a touch of sparkle? These 0.18" conical lenses are the perfect touch! Designed with a wide-angle lens helps to provide a brighter point of light that dispenses the light uniformly to all directions and have a 1 to 5 ratio of twinkling lights. Don't worry about the light set flickering since this set is fully rectified and comes with standard end-to-end plugs that are stackable. These LED's are on 22 gauge wire and has 70 points of light. The lighted length is 35' long with 6" between each light and 6" lead cords. Using substantially less power than the traditional incandescent set, connect up to 210 watts. Ul listed for indoor and outdoor use. Each set is rated at 6.72 watts.