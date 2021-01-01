Twin XL Everyday Reversible Twin XL Comforter Set Red/Gray - Truly Soft

Revolutionary softness is what you get with this collection of super soft and easy care comforter sets. These reversible solid color comforters are the perfect way to add color to your room as simply as flipping the comforter over. The set is completed with coordinating sham(s). As an added bonus, the comforter and sham face cloth is benzoyl peroxide-resistant so that you can sleep in your acne medication without fear of damaging your item. 100percent Microfiber face and back. Filled with 100percent hypoallergenic polyester. This item is machine washable, but care should be taken to wash in appropriate size equipment to avoid damage. Includes: 1 twin XL comforter 68x90 inches and 1 standard sham 20x26 inches. Size: Twin Extra Long. Color: Red/Gray.