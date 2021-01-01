Twin/Twin XL400 Thread Count Printed Performance Sheet Set Floral Purple - Threshold

Give your bed a new look and feel with a Performance Sheet Set from Threshold. They are our most popular sheets for good reason soft, durable and easy to care for. The fresh selection of prints means there's just the right set to complement your bedding collection. We’re committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances. Size: Twin/Twin XL. Color: Purple Floral.