Twin/Twin XL Three Of The Possessed Inbetween Duvet Set Black/White - Deny Designs

Give your duvet the makeover it deserves. The Deny Designs duvet cover set is one of the easiest ways to transform a stale bedspread into a design-forward statement piece. This ultra-soft, woven duvet cover is machine washable and made from 100percent polyester, featuring your selected art design on the top and crisp white on the back. Comes with matching pillow sham(s), one sham for a Twin duvet, two pillow shams for a Queen and King duvet, depending on size. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide. Size: Twin/Twin Extra Long. Color: Black/White. Pattern: Geometric.