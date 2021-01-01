Twin Textured Faux Fur Lounge Pillow Gray - Threshold

Bring extra warmth and luxe style to your lounging area with the Textured Faux-Fur Lounge Pillow from Threshold™. In a gray hue, this chaise lounge pillow is made of faux fur for soft and snuggly comfort, and it's designed with an irregular striped pattern with grooves for fuzzy texture and added visual interest. Decorated with tassels on the corners, this gray chaise lounge pillow can be placed on the floor to create a comfy resting retreat and has an easy foldable design for convenient storage. Age Group: adult.