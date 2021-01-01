From furniturer
FurnitureR Gold Twin Standard Bed Metal Bed Frame Platform Bed
Drift into stylish dreams with the modern lines and sleek accents, this bed will add distinction and uniqueness to your bedroom. Featuring a black classic style metal headboard, frame, and footboard, this platform bed offers strong, durable steel slat support for your spring, memory foam, or Hybrid mattress. A clever twist on a simple style, the metal bed embodies vogueish style in every aspect. Color: Gold.