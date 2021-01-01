From furniturer

FurnitureR Gold Twin Standard Bed Metal Bed Frame Platform Bed

$149.99
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

Drift into stylish dreams with the modern lines and sleek accents, this bed will add distinction and uniqueness to your bedroom. Featuring a black classic style metal headboard, frame, and footboard, this platform bed offers strong, durable steel slat support for your spring, memory foam, or Hybrid mattress. A clever twist on a simple style, the metal bed embodies vogueish style in every aspect. Color: Gold.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com