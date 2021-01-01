Twin Size Platform Bed With Under-Bed Drawer

This bed comes with contemporary and simple look which can in shape in any home decor. Six legs are available to guide the bed and a massive drawer gives amazing storage feature. The bed is 10.Five” off the floor, so there’s spacious beneath area, you can use it for storage if you need. Built of stable pine wood and MDF, the platform bed can face up to the take a look at of time and serve your own family for decades. With elegant appearance and robust body, this mattress can offers advanced experience. Color: White