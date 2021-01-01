Twin Size Platform Bed With Under-Bed Drawer, White

This bed comes with modern and simple appearance which can fit in any home decor. Eight legs are available to support the bed and two large drawers offer great storage function. The bed is 10.5” off the floor, so there’s spacious underneath space, you can use it for storage if you want. Constructed of solid pine wood and MDF, the platform bed can withstand the test of time and serve your family for many years. With elegant appearance and sturdy frame, this bed can provides superior experience. Size: Twin