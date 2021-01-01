From harper orchard
Twin Size Low Loft Bed Frame With Roof House Shape Loft Bed With Built-In Ladder For Kids
Advertisement
This bed has a roof and two front windows, and it is also a semi-enclosed play area, which is very suitable for children to explore their imagination. This bed is equipped with guardrails and strong pine frame, which provides a safe sleeping space for your child. This unique bed has a roof and two front windows, which creates an interesting and lovely space, which is not only a comfortable sleeping area, but also a space for your children to play and play.