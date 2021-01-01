Twin Size Loft Bed Wood Bed With Roof,Bed, Solid Wood Bed, Loft Bed, Children's Bed, House Style,(Antique Gray)

Featuring a classic house-shaped framework, this imaginative bed is equipped with a whimsical sky roof and one small window to simulate a playhouse for a fun bedroom environment that your family will love.Crafted from high-quality solid pine wood, the loft bed frame can last for long time use. The bed is supported by many plywood slats, no box spring box is needed. The roof are made from MDF boards, ensuring strong stability and durability.All four sides of the bed are equipped with protective guard rails to prevent you from accidental falls to keep them safe and secure during play or sleep. The ladder is also very convenient for you to climb up and down.Thanks to the semi-enclosed space, you will have your own sleeping space that affords a comforting atmosphere for better sleep while not sacrificing air circulation. Notes: Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. Photo may slightly different from actual item in terms of color due to the lighting during photo shooting or the monitor's display. Bed Frame Color: Antique Gray