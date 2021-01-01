Twin Size House Frame Floor Bed For Kids And Toddler. Wood Twin Bed Frame For Boys And Girls, House Shaped, Twin, White

character to child’s bedroom. Simple and interesting appearance gives your creativity free reign and you can decorate this bed with your kids, giving full play to kids’ imagination. You‘ll love it for its low height that’s easy to get in and out, so you don’t have to worry about your kid’s safety. Made of high-quality pine wood and MDF, the bed is durable and can keep serving your kids as they growing up. The bed has pre-drilled holes which are standard features of our beds, so the bed is easy to assemble without taking too much time.