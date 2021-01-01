Twin Size Daybed With Trundle, Upholstered Daybed With Padded Back, Gray

This daybed features high-quality fabric and air permeable foam which provides warmth in winter and cool in summer, suitable for the whole year. The extra trundle provides an additional bed by simply rolling out it with an easy pull, perfect for sleepovers, and you can also use the trundle for storage if you like. 10 slats are available for better support and sturdy construction offers extra stability. With comfortable fabrics and durable material, this bed will provides superior experience for you!