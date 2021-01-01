From mozaic
Mozaic Twin Size 5-inch Cotton Twill Futon Mattress, Burgundy
Memory Foam – mattress is made from high quality, dual sided memory foam made from polyester Standard Twin Size Mattress – 75"x39"x5" thick, fits any standard Twin size futon frame, sold separately Cotton Twill Tufted Cover – mattress is covered in cotton twill Durable and Comfortable – mattress is reversible and made to be used in a futon folded in upright sofa position or flat in a bed position Futon Mattress Only, Frame is not included