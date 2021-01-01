ZWILLING TWIN SIGNATURE 5-INCH UTILITY KNIFE, SERRATED EDGE

TWIN Signature knives are precision stamped from a single piece of German steel, resulting in lighter weight utility knives that do not compromise sharpness. The utility knife is made of proprietary special formula steel that has been perfected for over 280 years. Combined with ZWILLING's signature ice-hardening technique, these FRIODUR blades are harder, sharper, they will NOT STAIN or chip and they retain their sharpness longer. To ensure an ideal cutting angle, the laser-controlled edge is incredibly sharp and is honed and hand-finished by the most skilled artisans. This German knife features a three-rivet handle embedded with the ZWILLING J.A. Henckels logo which provides optimum durability.