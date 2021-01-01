Twin Plaform Bed

This black metal platform bed is a modern bed frame that pairs perfectly with a variety of home interiors. The wooden headboard also adds warmth and character to your bedroom. The platform bed frame, wood slat support system, and stylish headboard are an all-in-one solution for incredible mattress support, there is no need to purchase each piece separately. Solid metal construction and wood slats design give strong support of stability and durability, and you can use it for a long time. Size: Twin