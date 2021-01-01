Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed Wood Bed Roof, Window, Guardrail, Ladder For Kids, Teens, Girls, Boys (White)

Take your children’s bedroom to the next level with this twin over twin bunk bed that not only saves space, but creates an exciting atmosphere for your kids. Featuring a pitched roof and playhouse-inspired wall with window, this bunk bed doubles as a semi-enclosed play place perfect for kids to study, watch TV or explore their imaginations. With guardrails, a ladder and a sturdy pine frame, this bunk bed offers a safe space for your kids to get a good night’s sleep. Bed Frame Color: Gray