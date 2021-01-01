Twin-Over-Twin Bunk Bed for Kids, Bunk Bed with Trundle and 3 Storage Drawers, Twin Bunk Bed with Stairs, Wood Twin Bed for Kids Boys Girls Teens and Adults (Espresso)

Description: Wood Twin-Over-Twin Bunk Bed for Kids, Trundle Bunk Bed with 3 Storage Drawers, Staircase and Safety Guard Rail for Boys, Girls, Teens and Adults. The wood bunk bed for kids is available four colors in walnut/gray/white/espresso. If you need extra sleeping space or your kids love sleepovers, this Twin-Over-Twin Bunk Bed with Trundle and Stairs is perfect for your home. The trundle under the bottom bed makes this piece a great option for sleepovers. Three stairs provide ample storage for your little ones' toys and bedding. High-quality, solid pine legs and a strong, durable frame ensures stability and durability for long-term use. Slat kit included so box springs are not required. This bunk bed is designed with a clean silhouette and a hue of elegance. It suits all styles of home decoration, and completes the look of any bedroom. Features: 【The Perfect Option for Kids】No matter what style your room is, this bunk bed is a great choice for your kids. Comes in three stunning colors, offering you a customized look which will perfectly satisfy boys or girls while also fitting in with different decoration styles. 【Multifunctional Trundle Bunk Bed with Stairs】 This twin bunk bed provides an extra trundle option and three spacious storage stairs. The trundle bed is great for accommodating kid’s sleepover guests and friends. Three storage stairs are meticulously sized to keep toys, clothes, books, bedding sets and other bedroom necessities clean and tidy. 【Designed with Safety in Mind】The bed frame is constructed from selected solid pinewood and iron alloy bolts which keeps the whole bed sturdy and wobble free. The upper bunk has high rails to ensure secure and worry-free nights. The fixed ladder has wide treads that are easy to climb up and down. The slats work with any mattress with necessary support. 【Flexible Settings and Convenient Use】Wheels at the bottom allow the trundle to be pulled out smoothly and effortlessly. Overall Dimensions (L x W x H): 94.4” x 42.4” x 61.4” 【 Our customer service 】 Our customer service representatives are always be prepared to offer you a satisfying purchase experience so do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. This product comes in 3 packages with clear instructions. Some assembly is required. Weight & Dimensions Overall Product Dimension: 94.4"L x 42.4"W x 61.4"H Detail Product Dimension: Please refer to the Size image Number of Package: 3 Package Dimension: Please refer to the Specification Overall Product Weight: 211.64LBS Package Weight: Please refer to the Specification Weight Capacity: Upper bed: 175LBS; Bottom bed: 275LBS; Trundle bed: 175LBS Recommended Mattress Thickness: Upper bed: 6"; Bottom bed: 8"; Trundle bed: 8" Specifications: Product Type: Bunk Bed Size: Twin-Over-Twin Color: Walnut/Gray/White/Espresso Material: Plywood+MDF+Pinewood Box Spring Required: No Number of Slats: Upper bed: 10; Bottom bed: 10; Trundle bed: 10 Assembly Required: Yes Country of Origin: Vietnam Product Warranty: One year