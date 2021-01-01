Twin Over Full Loft Bed for Kids, Wood Bunk Bed Twin Over Full with Night Stand L Shaped Twin Over Full Loft with Guardrail and Flat Steps Ladder, White

If you need extra sleeping space or your kid's love sleepovers, this Twin over full Loft Bed is perfect for your home. Slat kit included so box springs are not required. This bunk bed is designed with a clean silhouette and a hue of elegance. Can accommodate 3 people to fall asleep at the same time. Storage can also store more items. It suits all styles of home decoration and completes the look of any bedroom. The bed can be set aside separately. The space below is large enough for children to play. Assembly needed. ① Ladder with 3 storage grids: can store ② The storage compartment can be closed and is flipped ③ The ladder can be placed on both sides ④ High guardrails and ladder handrails ensure the safety of the bed ⑤ The down bed can be placed separately, the place below can be used arbitrarily ⑥The headboard of the down bed is higher than the footboard Description Material ：Pine wood+MDF Size ：Twin over full Colour ：White/ Gray numbers of slat ：10 Function ：Storage case Decoration ：Loft bed numbers of package ：3 Spring box ：No need Assembly Required ：Yes Origin ：Vietnam Dimensions Upper bed ：42.4’’x 78.7’’ Down bed ：57.6’’ x 78.4’’ Total height ：61.4’’ Upper Bed Weight capability： 250lb Down Bed Weight capability： 450lb Upper bed Mattress thickness： 6’’ Down bed Mattress thickness ：8-10’’