Merax Twin Over Full Bunk Bed with Wood Slat Support/No Box Spring Needed/Easy Assembly Platform, White(Panelling)

Crafted with high-quality solid pine wood solid pine legs and durable frame making this bunk bed sturdy enough for long-term use. Modern and traditional twin-over-full bunk bed accommodates your kids or any overnight sleepers. The bunk bed features a bottom bed with extra platform which can make the twin size bottom bed converted to full size, or you can keep it twin size and use the platform for placing stuff and you can also remove the platform for other use if you want. Assembly required, clear instructions and tools are included. Overall Dimensions: 77.3"L x 55.9"W x 62.6"H; Weight Capacity: Upper Loft Bed - 220 lbs; Bottom Bunk - 350 lbs