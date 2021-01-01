Twin Manufactured Wood Daybed

This daybed combines modern and rustic style, designed with a clean silhouette and a hue of elegance, this bed is suitable for any decor, and the X-shaped design on side panels adds rustic elements into the bed, making it unique and extraordinary. The trundle provides an additional bed by simply rolling out the trundle with an easy pull, ideal for accommodating guests and sleepovers. Made of solid pine wood and MDF, the bed can definitely withstand the test of time. With special appearance and stable construction, the bed will be the highlighting in your bedroom! Color: Gray