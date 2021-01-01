Twin Low Profile Platform Bed

This platform bed with headboard features perfectly simple appearance and works well with any style of home décor. Coming with X-shaped frame, this bed combines modern and rustic style which provides a comfortable and relaxing environment on a busy day. Including strong wooden slats and support legs to support your memory foam, latex, or spring mattress(not included). Made of high-quality MDF and pine wood, this platform bed is very durable and sturdy and can serve your family for years. The under-bed space is available for you to sore your stuff, convenient and space-saving. Color: Gray