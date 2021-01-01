STARTOGOO Twin Loft Bed with Slide, Wood Stairway and Storage Shelves for Kids, No Box Spring Needed, Gray

The slide is a great fun for the children, it also can be equipped on either left end or right. Space under bed with three-dimension 28”Hx76”Lx42”W is very suitable for small children’s entertainment time. The sturdy stairs make the work of entering the upper bunk safe and easy , especially for children who are too little to climb the ladder. This twin loft bed is equipped with two compartments in different sizes underneath the staircase. 200 lb. weight capacity per bed safely holds kids to adults.